One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 10,192.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $2,407,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $159.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

