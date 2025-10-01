Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 274 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $237.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $82.41.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

