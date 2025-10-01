12,139 Shares in Cars.com Inc. $CARS Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 413,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 57,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 215,651 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 184.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 405,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 263,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

