One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.