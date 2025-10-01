Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Purchased by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 821,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,991,000 after purchasing an additional 304,936 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,538,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average of $277.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.10.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

