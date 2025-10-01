One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 91.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 45,296 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

