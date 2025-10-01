LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Evergy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.