Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,947,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

