Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 3,526 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

