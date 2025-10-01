One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,851,000 after acquiring an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,619,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 667,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,054.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 590,196 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
