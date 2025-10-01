Park Place Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,691,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $50,665,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 25.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,364,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 78.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 318,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an "overweight" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.43.

NYSE:EHC opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

