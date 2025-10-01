Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.