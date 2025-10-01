Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,657 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,557,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

