Trivium Point Advisory LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,820,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,877,000 after buying an additional 86,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,825,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 399,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,186,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

