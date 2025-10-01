Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,380,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,229,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

