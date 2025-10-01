Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,236 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

