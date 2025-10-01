Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 873 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after buying an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after buying an additional 230,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,979,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PEG opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.