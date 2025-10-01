Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,328,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

