PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

