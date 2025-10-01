PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $293.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.11 and a one year high of $296.15. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.94.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $1.6262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.