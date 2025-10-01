PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

