iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

