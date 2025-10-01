PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

