PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Crh Plc $CRH

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CRH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of CRH opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $121.66.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

