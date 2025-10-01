Columbia Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515,303 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $142.05.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

