Columbia Asset Management Sells 265,844 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 265,844 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 99,833.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

