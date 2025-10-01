PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

