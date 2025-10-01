PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

