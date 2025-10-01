Brueske Advisory Services LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,391,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 122,046 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

YLD opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

