Brueske Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Brueske Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.