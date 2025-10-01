Brueske Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Brueske Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.