Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.