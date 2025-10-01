Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Raised by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 210,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0%

WMT stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

