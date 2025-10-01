Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $70.73.

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

