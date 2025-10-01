LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 652,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

