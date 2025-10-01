iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB Stock Position Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,777,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 915,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,960,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 520,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271,286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,044,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 246,938 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

