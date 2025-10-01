HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.