Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

