LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $300.34 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.60. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

