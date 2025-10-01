Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 169.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 914.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 160,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

