Columbia Asset Management Has $838,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

