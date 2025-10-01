Columbia Asset Management Sells 705,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 705,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,590,000 after buying an additional 422,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.