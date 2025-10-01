Columbia Asset Management Sells 705,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 705,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,590,000 after buying an additional 422,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
