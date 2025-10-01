Columbia Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

