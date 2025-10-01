BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.64. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 24,716 shares.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.1%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.