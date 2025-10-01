BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.64. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 24,716 shares.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

