Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.07 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.80). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.84), with a volume of 112,661 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carr’s Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £69.96 million, a PE ratio of -7,953.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £147 per share, for a total transaction of £4,975,950. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,163 shares of company stock valued at $505,429,820. 7.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carr’s Group

(Get Free Report)

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.