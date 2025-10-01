Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and traded as low as $37.07. Kuehne & Nagel International shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 62,800 shares traded.

KHNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Kuehne & Nagel International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Kuehne & Nagel International Ag will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

