Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $18.29. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 1,926 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

