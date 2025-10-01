Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and traded as high as $65.40. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 176,548 shares changing hands.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,622,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,089,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,904,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

