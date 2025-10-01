MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 250,300 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the August 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MDJM Stock Performance

Shares of UOKA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of MDJM

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 1.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDJM Company Profile

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

