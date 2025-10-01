Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 607.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 316,200 shares, an increase of 607.4% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SXTC stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

