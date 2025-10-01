Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $16.53. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 167,507 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Shin-Etsu Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 19.94%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

